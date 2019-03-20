



– Part of a building collapsed in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a warehouse on Walnut Avenue in Mott Haven.

At least five cars were damaged when the brick facade fell from the building at 850 Walnut Avenue.

Firefighters told CBS2’s Valerie Castro no one was injured, but several of the cars appear to be totaled.

One of the vehicles belongs to a man who says he was working in the film production sound stage across the street when it happened. He’s thankful it didn’t happen yesterday

“I was eating lunch, I took a nap lunchtime yesterday in the same spot, in my truck. So somebody was looking out, right?” he said.

The Department of Building is checking out the rest of the structure.