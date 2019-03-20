



A burglary suspect was caught in the act on Long Island – literately.

Suffolk County police said 32-year-old Sean Maranzino, of Patchogue, was trying to break into Calderon Dental in Bay Shore through an air conditioning vent on the roof when he got stuck around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A staff member found him there about three and a half hours later and called police.

Investigators said Maranzino was suspected of breaking into four other businesses over the past week, including a Jackson Hewitt office in East Patchogue, a Vitamin Shoppe in Bohemia, a High Times Vape store in North Patchogue and a Vitamin World in Bellport.

He allegedly made off with cash, locked boxes and smoking equipment.

Maranzino was charged with five counts of burglary.