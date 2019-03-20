CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – If you don’t happen to hit the Powerball jackpot, you might need to hold on to your coupons.

One thrifty shopper on Long Island did just that – for nearly four decades.

Anatoly Shashkin of North Shore Farms in Mineola shared a picture of a 36-year-old coupon redeemed by a customer this week.

A coupon presented in Mineola after 36 years. (Credit: Anatoly Shashkin)

The store had to honor the ancient discount because it didn’t have an expiration date on it.

It saved the shopper a whopping 20 cents on some Crisco cooking oil.

A valuable lesson for those smart shoppers out there: it’s better (to save) late than never.

