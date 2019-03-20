



Authorities have identified the couple who died after their SUV crashed into the Long Island Sound Tuesday afternoon.

New Rochelle police say Ralph and Arlene Simpson died in the crash. Both were 74 years old.

BREAKING: names released of married couple who died when SUV drove into Echo Bay at Hudson Park New Rochelle. Ralph and Arlene Simpson, both 74, of NR. pic.twitter.com/L7JT8nBh67 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) March 20, 2019

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hudson Park in New Rochelle. Ralph Simpson was pulled quickly from the water after the vehicle broke through a metal guardrail and plunged in. About an hour later, Arlene’s body was discovered in the wreck.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Tony Aiello the man was driving erratically in the beach’s parking lot before plunging into Echo Bay.

“I just froze because I had to literally take a double take. I was just so surprised. I was like ‘what just happened in front of me?’ Then I realized. It clicked. Someone just drove into the water. Absolutely crazy,” Destinique McFarland said.