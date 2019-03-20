GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Car In Water, Local TV, New Rochelle, New York


NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have identified the couple who died after their SUV crashed into the Long Island Sound Tuesday afternoon.

New Rochelle police say Ralph and Arlene Simpson died in the crash. Both were 74 years old.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hudson Park in New Rochelle. Ralph Simpson was pulled quickly from the water after the vehicle broke through a metal guardrail and plunged in. About an hour later, Arlene’s body was discovered in the wreck.

Car crashes into the water at Hudson Park and Beach in New Rochelle. (Credit: CBS2)

Witnesses told CBS2’s Tony Aiello the man was driving erratically in the beach’s parking lot before plunging into Echo Bay.

“I just froze because I had to literally take a double take. I was just so surprised. I was like ‘what just happened in front of me?’ Then I realized. It clicked. Someone just drove into the water. Absolutely crazy,” Destinique McFarland said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s