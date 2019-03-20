GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Spring starts tonight! 5:58 PM we officially begin spring! The Vernal Equinox is about half day, half night. Australia start fall. Anyway, we have a lovely day ahead with temps in the 50s by this afternoon.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect very sunny skies as high pressure is high & dry over the area. We can also expect that high pressure re relent its stronghold by the night time hours and allow for more clouds to spill over  ahead of a wet weather day Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times, but it’s not an all day washout. Today’s high: 54°

