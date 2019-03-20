



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he supports a proposal to ban repeat sex offenders from the subway.

The governor is weighing in after New York City Councilman Chris Deutsch proposed a lifetime ban as a way to reduce subway sex crimes.

When it comes to transit crimes as a whole, the latest numbers from the NYPD show a 5.6 percent increase this February compared to last.

“Women should not be subjected on the train. We glossed over some of the details, these are heinous, despicable acts,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. “We can and I think we should do better for the victims.”

Cuomo said he would support a ban if someone is convicted of two offenses, like groping or lewd acts, on the subway. He said he believes sex offenders target victims on crowded trains and the numbers show that criminals often reoffend.

“Why keep doing the same thing over and over and over again? Two convictions for a sexual assault on a subway, you should be banned. I believe you need legal change to do that. I don’t believe that the MTA has been remiss, I believe you need legislative change,” he said Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Diane Savino, of Staten Island, is proposing harsher penalties for subway sex crimes, including up to seven years in jail.

“We support legislation that would ban serial sex offenders from the subway and we look forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature to implement it into law,” the MTA said in a statement Wednesday.

The state plans to study what’s being done around the country to help determine the policy here, like how long an offender would be banned.

While the issue seems to be picking up support, none of the measures have been scheduled for a vote in the Legislature.

