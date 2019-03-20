IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A teenager has been shot and killed on a street in New Jersey. Now the search is on for at least one suspect tied to the shooting.

Chopper 10/55 was over the scene near Clinton and Linden Avenues. Police have identified the teen as Marquise Jenkins, an 18-year-old Irvington resident.

Irvington High School is just a few blocks away, but it’s unclear if the victim was a student there.

Authorities say the 18-year-old victim was rushed to University Hospital in Newark around 3:30 p.m. where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force and Irvington Police Department are asking anyone with information about the killing to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.

