



– Is one of the so-called “dirty dozen” hiding in your kitchen?

The Environmental Working Group revealed its annual list of produce with the most pesticides.

For the first time in nearly a decade, kale joins the list at number three.

Health experts say more than 92 percent of kale samples had two or more pesticides, even after being washed.

Some of the pesticides include a possible carcinogen.

Strawberries and spinach topped the list.

Nectarines and apples round out the top five.

Here’s the dirty dozen:

Strawberries Spinach Kale Nectarines Apples Grapes Peaches Cherries Pears Tomatoes Celery Potatoes

And the “clean fifteen,” which have relatively few pesticides detected on them:

Avocados Sweet corn Pineapples Frozen sweet peas Onions Papayas Eggplants Asparagus Kiwis Cabbages Cauliflower Cantaloupes Broccoli Mushrooms Honeydew melons

For more information, click here.