NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Is one of the so-called “dirty dozen” hiding in your kitchen?

The Environmental Working Group revealed its annual list of produce with the most pesticides.

For the first time in nearly a decade, kale joins the list at number three.

Health experts say more than 92 percent of kale samples had two or more pesticides, even after being washed.

Some of the pesticides include a possible carcinogen.

Strawberries and spinach topped the list.

Nectarines and apples round out the top five.

Here’s the dirty dozen:

  1. Strawberries
  2. Spinach
  3. Kale
  4. Nectarines
  5. Apples
  6. Grapes
  7. Peaches
  8. Cherries
  9. Pears
  10. Tomatoes
  11. Celery
  12. Potatoes

And the “clean fifteen,” which have relatively few pesticides detected on them:

  1. Avocados
  2. Sweet corn
  3. Pineapples
  4. Frozen sweet peas
  5. Onions
  6. Papayas
  7. Eggplants
  8. Asparagus
  9. Kiwis
  10. Cabbages
  11. Cauliflower
  12. Cantaloupes
  13. Broccoli
  14. Mushrooms
  15. Honeydew melons

For more information, click here.

