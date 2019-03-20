NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another huge Powerball jackpot is on the line and the winning numbers announced Wednesday night could make someone half a billion dollars richer.

The winning combination for the $550 million prize is 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, and the Powerball is 21.

No winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s drawing, making Wednesday’s jackpot the eighth-largest Powerball prize in history.

To win you must overcome some powerful odds. The chances of getting all five number and the Powerball number correct are just over 292 million-to-one.