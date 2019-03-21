



– Do you dream of having that perfect kitchen or looking to re-do your bedroom?

Starting Thursday, designers seeking creative vision can look around the Architectural Digest Design Show, featuring work from shops around the New York area and around the world.

Creative director Russell Greenberg’s actual designs come to life inside his Long Island City shop, reports CBSN New York’s John Dias.

The co-founder of the lighting company Stickbulb finds his materials for his products all over, since it’s all made out of reclaimed wood

“We know where our wood comes from, we tell the people that buy our fixtures where they come from and they take part in value we are creating here,” said Greenberg.

PHOTOS: Designs From The Architectural Digest Design Show 2019

His work is expected to be one of the many pieces that will trend this weekend at the 18th annual show, hosted at Pier 92 and 94 in Manhattan

“This is a fun time with us,” he said. “We get to connect with people and see eye-to-eye with the people that enjoy our products.”

The four-day design destination will house 400 brands from around the world. The annual Ad Apartment is back again, created this year by a New York-based designer

“It’s a really great collective mix of different design styles and aesthetics all together in one space which is how people decorate nowadays,” said interior designer Sasha Bikoff.

A new addition this year will be the show’s “cash and carry market” where hundreds of items will be sold on the spot.

“Consumers can seek inspiration for their design projects but also pick up something they fall in love with and take it home with them,” said Benjamin Reynaert, senior style and market editor for Architectural Digest.

The expo is broken down by certain categories. The show’s “Made” section is known for giving new and intriguing brands attention to 60 New York makers hoping to get that spotlight, like Corey Springer who designs high-end wooden furniture.

“You’re able to create something that people are going to use every single day and so you are able to give people joy,” said Corey Springer, owner and designer of Wud Furniture.

“This is one of the only design trade shows in the world that welcomes consumers inside,” he said.

Included in the ticket and right next door is Diffa’s Dining By Design with dozens of dining rooms set up to give people ideas for eclectic dinner parties.

“The event in particular, started small and just grew into what it is now, which is this massive showcase of design,” said Dawn Roberson, executive director of DIFFA.