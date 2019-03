NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A defective boiler is blamed for a carbon monoxide problem that sickened eight people Thursday in the Bronx.

The FDNY responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a building on Lurting Avenue.

Eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four people were taken to the hospital, four others were treated on the scene.

Department of Buildings inspectors were on the scene and issued a cease use order for the boiler.

Officials said it passed an inspection last November.