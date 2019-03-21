



On Wednesday, it was the Yankees. On Thursday, it’s the Mets’ turn.

It’s not the Subway Series – it’s a food fight that’s breaking out between the two New York baseball clubs.

CBSN New York‘s John Dias went to Citi Field to check out a preview of all the new menu items fans can dig into this year at a Mets game.

There were 25 partners at the stadium Thursday, giving a taste of what the season will be all about.

Most of Citi’s returning vendors will be adding new dishes. As for the new additions, they’re bringing a tasty new dimension to the ballgame.

Brooklyn-based Emmy Squared Pizza is the new official pizza of the stadium.

Destination Dumpling is also coming to Citi in 2019.

STUF’d gourmet sandwiches is also a new concept rolling into the stadium, offering a Reuben sandwich that’s exclusive to Citi Field visitors.

The senior executive chef said he enjoys bringing diverse foods to the fans; adding that it enhances their experience when they come to Flushing.

“The trends of food in baseball are going away from cold hot dogs and warm beer,” Citi Field’s Patrick Schaffer said.

“We send teams to specific restaurants, so you partner up and our teams are going to those restaurants, they’re lending their core values and we do it just as well as they do in their restaurants.”

There will even be food options for the most select diners at the ballpark this year. 2019 will feature the first all vegan stand at Citi Field.