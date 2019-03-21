



With winter finally over, you might be considering some spring cleaning around the house.

What about spring cleaning for your phones and devices, as well?

We all have our share of digital clutter, and experts say if you leave too much of it laying around, your data could end up in the wrong hands.

Next time you wipe off your monitor or blow the dust off your keyboard, think about cleaning the inside of your computer, too.

First, identify things that are important – like financial documents, medical files and password lists – and file them away. Anything you don’t need, get rid of. Besides taking up storage space, the information is ripe for anyone who is able to get access to your network or email accounts.

Unused apps are another problem, because many of them have access to your personal data and provide additional ways for hackers to trick you into giving in your digital spring cleaning.

You should eliminate apps you no longer use, clear your browsing history and cookies, delete old, unnecessary emails, and take the opportunity to classify some of it as “junk” so you get less in your mail inbox in the future. Look at your social networks, unfriend and unfollow as you see it, and purge your pictures.

As a bonus, you’ll find your devices run a lot better when not clogged with unnecessary files and apps.

Find more from “Eye on Cyber” by clicking here.