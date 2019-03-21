



— An unexpected visitor made a big entrance into a New Jersey home on Thursday.

A hawk flew through a closed window, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported exclusively.

Huge flapping wings. Talons clawing all over the bathroom. The Van Hook family got quite surprise.

“My dad heard a crash upstairs and he went upstairs and there was this giant hawk in the bathtub,” Allison Van Hook said.

Van Hook said her dad was taking a nap when he heard the smash. As soon as he saw the bird he shut the bathroom door and called police.

“The bird must have been in a full dive after something because he came in through two panes of glass,” Van Hook said. “But the bird must have been so scared. There was like claw marks on everything and he was scratching at the window.”

CBS2’s Liverman could still see the giant hole through that glass of the now-boarded-up window. Luckily, this story had a bit of a happy ending.

After about a half an hour, a police officer was able to save the bird and set it free.

“They ended up throwing a tarp over the bird and letting him outside,” Van Hook said.

And just like that, the hawk flew away. Van Hook said despite the crazy crash through her window, the bird didn’t appear to be hurt. It even paused to hang out on a nearby tree and have a look around before flying back out into nature.