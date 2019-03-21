NEW ROCHELLE (CBSNewYork) – Wednesday marked the start of the Jewish holiday, Purim.

It celebrates the bravery of Queen Esther of Persia.

The festive holiday typically involves feasts and costume parties. CBS2’s Scott Rapoport visited Bethel Synagogue in New Rochelle where young students dressed up and got ready to celebrate.

“Purim is essentially a holiday about outside forces wanting to do harm to the Jewish people,” Rabbi Zachary Sitkin said.

“In the end, the Jewish people come out victorious.”

The Humentaschen treat – a traditional and quintessential holiday favorite shaped like a triangle – is stuffed with all different kinds of fillings.

The holiday concludes Thursday night.