BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Sometimes, it’s all in a name. That’s certainly true for Lucky, the luckiest dog on Long Island.

The pup ran off from his family’s home in Brentwood on Monday night and made it all the way to the Long Island Expressway.

Luckily, some good Samaritans stopped traffic and escorted him to safety Tuesday – across eight busy lanes and two service roads.

His rescuers said Lucky was on a mission.

Lucky the dog. (Credit: Brian Lane)

“He wanted to go. Lucky had a place to be, apparently, he had a hot date,” Cherie Stevens joked.

“I got the call that he had just strolled right up to the front door and was waiting outside,” Brian Lane said.

At the end of the day, Lucky just wanted to get home to his family. Lucky, indeed – thanks to some kindhearted humans.

