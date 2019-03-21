



— The New York Mets are changing their permanent address to honor one of their most famous players.

On Thursday, the team announced on Twitter it would be officially changing the name of 126th Street to honor Tom Seaver.

🚨 Just Announced 🚨@CitiField is getting a permanent address change! We will be officially renaming 126th Street to honor #TomSeaver. More info to come at a later date. #Mets pic.twitter.com/SDi2Bgp2g8 — New York Mets (@Mets) March 21, 2019

Seaver is best known for leading New York to a World Series championship in 1969.

The 74-year-old Hall of Famer retired from public life earlier this month after being diagnosed with dementia.

In an illustrious 19-year career with the Mets, Reds, White Sox, and Red Sox, Seaver tallied 311 wins and 3,640 strikeouts to go along with a sparkling 2.86 earned run average. Until 2016, he held the highest vote percentage for Hall of Fame induction with 98.84 percent.

An integral part of the 1969 championship team, New York traded the ace at the height of his prime in the middle of the 1977 season to Cincinnati in what was later dubbed the “Midnight Massacre.” Seaver would go on to win 14 games for the Reds, including a victory over the Mets in return to Shea Stadium.

Seaver was traded back to the Mets before the 1983 season, in which he finished with a 9-14 record.

Citi Field, which was completed in 2009, sits at the corner of 126th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

The team said it will provide more information about the street name change soon.

