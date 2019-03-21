NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the first full day of spring, and it’s off to a soggy start.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock says that trend could continue for most of the country.

Flooding concerns took center stage as NOAA released its spring outlook Thursday.

Here in the northeast, Mother Nature’s been more kind this year; delivering a relatively quiet winter. In fact, most of the snow fell in March, with a grand total for the season of just 20.5 inches. That’s about five inches below the norm.

Now, it’s spring. So what can you expect?

WEB EXTRA – A look at the 2019 spring forecast:

“When we get into spring, it’s a transition season, thus it’s really difficult to call how you’re going to make the switch,” David Robinson, a New Jersey state climatologist at Rutgers University said.

“Things change on dime. We saw that last week with snow to start and 70’s to end the week.”

NOAA is predicting above normal temperatures this spring.

For the agricultural community, those getting ready to get into their garden, there’s no sign of very late cold weather coming up.

As for rain, the signal isn’t so strong. A weak “El Nino” may make for a soggy spring out west and the southern tier, but rainfall projections are up in the air in this area.

As we get closer to summer, it’s much less likely drought will be of any concern. Dr. Robinson adds however, that the summer months will likely be warmer than normal.