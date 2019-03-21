JUST HOURS LEFT!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You still have a shot at winning more than half a billion dollars.

No one won last night’s Powerball drawing, which was worth more than $550 million.

That means Saturday’s drawing will be at least $625 million.

MORE: No Powerball Grand Prize Winner, But 2 $1 Million Winning Tickets Sold At Same Store On Staten Island

Wednesday’s numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 and Powerball 21.

One $1 million ticket was sold in New Jersey.

