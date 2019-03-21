



You still have a shot at winning more than half a billion dollars.

No one won last night’s Powerball drawing, which was worth more than $550 million.

That means Saturday’s drawing will be at least $625 million.

Wednesday’s numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 and Powerball 21.

One $1 million ticket was sold in New Jersey.