NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new musical called “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” opens Thursday on Broadway.

It tells the troubled and triumphant story of the legendary Motown group and features 31 of their biggest hits.

Founding member Otis Williams formed the group in Detroit in 1960 as the Elgins. They changed their name to The Temptations when they signed with Motown the following year.

The rest is history.