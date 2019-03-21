



– Police have arrested the treasurer of a charity for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 meant for families of NYPD officers killed in the line of duty.

Instead, she spent the money on herself for expenses ranging from her son’s legal expenses to Barbara Streisand tickets, according to investigators.

Police say Lorraine Shanley, 68, of Staten Island, faces charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Authorities accuse Shanley of pocketing more than 20 percent of donations made to the charity, totaling $410,000, from at least 2010 to 2017.

During that time period, the charity received approximately $1.9 million in donations, over 99 percent of which came from NYPD employees.

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: U.S. v. Lorraine Shanley

Investigators say specific incidents included $29,000 paid for her grandchild’s private school tuition, $63,000 legal services and expenses related to criminal charges against her son, $25,000 for landscaping at her personal home and $8,000 in event tickets including more than $1,400 for Barbara Streisand concert tickets.

In addition, police say $45,000 in checks were made payable to Shanley’s family members or others which the accused deposited into her own accounts.

In convicted of all charges, Shanley faces up to a maximum of 32 years in prison.

