PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was a scare from the air at a home in New Jersey Friday afternoon.

A 100-year-old tree toppled onto a Paramus house on Evergreen Place, causing significant damage to the sides and roof.

One person was inside at the time with his dog.

“I heard a crash and the whole house vibrated. I looked outside and I saw the tree hit the house and it’s a total mess,” homeowner Mike Donvio told CBS2.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident. Donvio believes a strong gust of wind may have caused the giant tree to fall.