NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a laundromat in the Bronx.

Two injured firefighters have been taken to the hospital.

The FDNY called it a “serious fire” that caused the roof to collapse at 2467 Webster Avenue near East 189th Street.

Webster Avenue was closed in both directions in the area as a result of the fire.

Two Firefighters with minor injuries have been treated and transported to local hospitals –#FDNY Assistant Chief Fred Villani from the scene of today’s 4-alarm fire, 2647 Webster Ave #Bronx — FDNY (@FDNY) March 22, 2019

More than 150 firefighters were on the scene.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.