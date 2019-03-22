



– Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don’t despair just yet — theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Jersey City look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Or many money is not a worry for you… Newsflash: the priciest listing in today’s Jersey City rental market is going for $9,100/month — a whopping 199 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals nationwide. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only opulent residential listing out there. But what fancy features might someone find at these elevated price points?

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jersey City via rental site Zumper to find out what you might expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

THE CHEAP ONES

144 Beacon Ave.

Listed at $1,000/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 144 Beacon Ave., in the Heights, is 41.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Jersey City, which is currently estimated at around $1,700/month.

The unit has a private yard. Look out for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

12 Skillman Ave., #1

This studio living space, situated at 12 Skillman Ave., #1 in Journal Square, is listed for $1,100/month for its 550 square feet of space.

Assigned parking is available for an additional charge. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1870 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #4C

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1870 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #4C in Greenville, which, at 600 square feet, is also going for $1,100/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning; the building features on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

252 Clendenny Ave., #6

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 252 Clendenny Ave., #6 in West Side, which, with 600 square feet, is going for $1,200/month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rentt.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

2615 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #203

Finally, over at 2615 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #203 in West Side, there’s this studio apartment, going for $1,200/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood and marble flooring. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(View the listing here.)

THE PRICEY ONES

299 Pavonia Ave., #35

First off, check out this apartment situated at 299 Pavonia Ave., #35. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 5,350 square feet. This home is currently listed at $9,100/month.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace. The building has assigned parking and secured entry.

As fancy-shmancy as this set-up might sound, pets aren’t allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2 Second St., #2202 (The Waterfront)

Then, here’s this apartment located at 2 Second St., #2202 in the Waterfront. It has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and it’s a voluminous 1,591 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Jersey City is roughly $2,135/month, this stately home is currently going for $6,700/month. What makes it so high-priced?

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

Pets aren’t permitted in this expansive rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

77 Hudson St., #PH4906 (The Waterfront)

Next, take a look at this condo over at 77 Hudson St., #PH4906 in the Waterfront. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Jersey City is roughly $2,103/month, this stately home is currently going for $5,959/month.

The building has outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator.

Inhabiting this deluxe house isn’t for everyone: cats and dogs aren’t allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

25 Hudson St. (The Waterfront)

Finally, here’s this apartment/condo/town-house over at 25 Hudson St. in the Waterfront. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s 1,297 square feet in size. This stately home is currently listed at $5,500/month. Why so expensive?

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and storage space.

Cats and dogs aren’t allowed in this deluxe home.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

