– Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said Thursday the products were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2019. The products have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the packages.

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

The USDA says it received two complaints about the metal, but there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured.

The USDA is concerned the products could still be in freezers. Consumers should throw out the packages or return them to the place of purchase.

The recall comes after Tyson in January recalled some chicken nuggets because customers said they found pieces of “soft, blue rubber” inside.

DOG FOOD RECALL

The Hill’s Pet Nutrition canned dog food level has also expanded. The voluntary recall is due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.

List Of Affected Products

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® k/d® Kidney Care with Lamb Canned Dog Food, 13oz, 12-pack

* SKU Number: 2697

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T25

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Perfect Weight Chicken & Vegetable Entrée dog food 12 x 12.8oz cans

* SKU Number: 2975

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T28

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food, 5.5oz, 24-pack

* SKU Number: 3388

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T18

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 24 x 5.5oz cans

* SKU Number: 3391

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T27

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® r/d® Canine 12 x 12.3oz cans

* SKU Number: 7014

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T28, 102020T27, 102020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food, 13oz, 12-pack

* SKU Number: 7039

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T31, 102020T21

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Roasted Chicken, Carrots & Spinach Stew dog food 12 x 12.5oz cans

* SKU Number: 10449

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Healthy Cuisine Adult Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5oz, 12-pack

* SKU Number: 10451

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T28

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 3384

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T29, 102020T10, 102020T25

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 3389

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T28, 102020T24, 102020T25, 102020T04, 102020T10, 102020T19, 102020T20

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5oz

* SKU Number: 3390

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T11, 112020T23, 122020T07

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 5.5oz

* SKU Number: 5403

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T17, 112020T22

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine 13oz

* SKU Number: 7006

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T22, 112020T19, 112020T20

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine 13oz

* SKU Number: 7008

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T21, 092020T30, 102020T07, 102020T11, 112020T22, 112020T23

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine 13oz

* SKU Number: 7009

* Date Code / Lot Code: 112020T20

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine 13oz

* SKU Number: 7010

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T10, 102020T11

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine 13oz

* SKU Number: 7017

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T24, 102020T25, 112020T09, 112020T10, 092020T30, 102020T11, 102020T12

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 13oz

* SKU Number: 7018

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T04, 112020T22

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 10086

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T05, 102020T26

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 10129

* Date Code / Lot Code: 112020T11, 112020T05, 102020T04, 102020T21

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 10423

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T27, 092020T28, 092020T24, 102020T17, 102020T19, 112020T04

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 10509

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T05

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 5.8oz

* SKU Number: 4969

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T18

Hill’s® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13oz

* SKU Number: 7036

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T12

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz

* SKU Number: 7037

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T22, 102020T13, 102020T14, 112020T23, 112020T24

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13oz

* SKU Number: 7038

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T06

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13oz

* SKU Number: 7040

* Date Code / Lot Code: 112020T10, 112020T11, 102020T13

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13oz

* SKU Number: 7048

* Date Code / Lot Code: 112020T19

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz

* SKU Number: 7055

* Date Code / Lot Code: 092020T31, 102020T13

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz

* SKU Number: 7056

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T28, 092020T31, 112020T20, 112020T24

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13oz

* SKU Number: 7057

* Date Code / Lot Code: 112020T19

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 10452

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T28, 102020T14, 102020T21

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew dog food 12.5oz

* SKU Number: 10763

* Date Code / Lot Code: 102020T04, 102020T05, 112020T11

Cough Syrup Recall

A children’s cough syrup is being recalled due to a bacterial contimation.

“Infant Cough Syrup Plus Mucus” made by DG Health has been suspended by the manufacturer.

The product comes in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label; UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.

Consumers who have purchased Lot KL180157 of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST