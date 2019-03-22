



– Some lovable mixed breed dogs would to find forever homes, but many families are scared to adopt them.

Long Island’s largest municipal animal shelter in Wantagh is helping to train some of the high energy animals.

More than 100 staff and volunteers walk the dogs throughout each day.

Unfortunately, many older dogs are often left behind at shelters.

“I said to my husband, ‘This poor dog, she’s at a shelter, she’s a senior,'” said Barbara Trevouledes of North Merrick.

“Just letting them get their energy out in a way a dog does. And that’s through play. So dogs are a social species, and this is the most natural thing for them,” said Tucker Eurman.

Volunteers and families interested in adopting are urged to attend any of the dog training exhibitions at the Hempstead town shelter.