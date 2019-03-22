



A Manhattan woman fought back and fended off a man who police say crept into her apartment and tried to rape her in front of her 11-year-old child.

Police said around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday the suspect entered the 43-year-old victim’s home near Wadsworth Avenue and West 189th Street through a door that was left ajar.

The woman’s dog started barking and woke her up. When she went to investigate, the man allegedly grabbed her, threw her onto a bed and tried removing her clothing.

Police said the victim screamed, and her family came to help.

The suspect took off and was last seen on West 188th Street near Amsterdam Avenue.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

