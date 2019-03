NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two cars were damaged when a lift failed at a parking lot in Downtown Brooklyn.

It happened Thursday on Livingston Street near Boerum Place.

Authorities said a car that had been raised fell from the third level. One could be seen dangling from the lift.

No one was hurt.

The Department of Buildings issued a violation and shut down the lot until the owner can ensure the other lifts are safe.