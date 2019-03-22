



– Get ready for an out-of-this world burst of color.

Macy’s annual flower show is set to blast off this Sunday.

PHOTOS: Macy’s Flower Show ‘Journey To Paradisios’

It’s the 45th year the show is being held at Macy’s Herald Square. It runs from March 24-April 7.

More than 5,000 flowers from all over the world will be on display.

This year’s theme is “Journey to Paradisios,” an out-of-this-world adventure with aliens, spaceships and more.

The show is free.

