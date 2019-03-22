37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Macy's, Macy's Flower Show, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Get ready for an out-of-this world burst of color.

Macy’s annual flower show is set to blast off this Sunday.

PHOTOS: Macy’s Flower Show ‘Journey To Paradisios’

It’s the 45th year the show is being held at Macy’s Herald Square. It runs from March 24-April 7.

More than 5,000 flowers from all over the world will be on display.

This year’s theme is “Journey to Paradisios,” an out-of-this-world adventure with aliens, spaceships and more.

The show is free.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s