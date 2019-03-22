



New Jersey’s attorney general is filing the first-ever state lawsuit against so-called “ghost guns.”

Gurbir Grewal is suing a California company for allegedly selling an assault rifle kit online to an undercover police officer.

“Ghost guns” are partially-assembled firearms, sold alongside their missing parts, to create a fully-operational weapon once assembled.

Since the guns aren’t complete, they often don’t have serial numbers or require background checks when sold.

“With today’s action we’re showing gun manufacturers and sellers across the country that we’re not afraid to use our civil enforcement authorities when they violate our consumer protection laws and put our residents at risk,” Grewal said at a press conference in Newark.

Friday’s lawsuit comes four days after the attorney general filed criminal charges against 12 men for allegedly trafficking “ghost guns” in Camden County.