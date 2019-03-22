By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Our damp & dreary weather continues this evening, even though the heaviest of the storm has exited the area. Some rain showers mixed in with snow at times through the night, mainly over inland areas. The bigger concern will be strong wind gusts of 40-45 mph. Temps will be in the low & mid 30s overnight, feeling colder due to the winds.

Tomorrow will be a better looking day as sunshine returns, but it will still be windy with those strong gusts. Temps will reach the upper 40s but feeling more like the 30s with the wind chill.

Sunday will be the much better half of the weekend with blue skies, light breezes, and temps near 60 degrees… spring is off to a wild start!