



We’ll be dealing with leftover showers this afternoon with some snow showers north and west. It will be another struggle in the temperature department, as well, with highs only in the upper 40s.

Even into tonight we could see some wrap around rain/snow showers as our system exits. And with a gusty northwest wind in place, it will only feel like the 20s.

Tomorrow will feature brighter skies, but it will remain windy out there. We’ll likely get stuck in the 40s, too, but it will never feel like it — just the 30s or so.

We’ll finally start to see improvements on Sunday as warmer air is ushered in. Highs that day will be above normal in the upper 50s to near 60°.