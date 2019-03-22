



– Bronx-native rapper Cardi B is having her company seek a trademark for her “Okurrr” catchphrase.

According to online records filed with the United States Patent and Trademark office, Cardi B’s company plans to use “okurrr” on everything from paper cups to t-shirts.

The phrase has no particular meaning.

Cardi herself once described it as the sound of a cold pigeon here in New York.

