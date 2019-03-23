



Suffolk County police say 32-year-old Christopher Loeb crashed into a sign in Ridge at about 8 p.m. Friday.

They say he then struck a police car with the officer in it, then drove over several lawns and struck the officer’s vehicle again.

Loeb was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment. A message was left with an attorney who represented Loeb in the past.

Loeb was arrested in 2012 for stealing a duffel bag from then-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke’s SUV. Burke was arrested in 2015 for beating Loeb while he was in custody.

