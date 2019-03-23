



– The NYPD wants your help identifying two men in connection to a shooting outside NYCHA houses in the Bronx.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspects.

The shooting took place Tuesday night at the Moore Houses in Mott Haven.

Police say one of the suspects acted as lookout while the other fired into the lobby.

No one was hurt, and the person who may have been the intended target hasn’t come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.