NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating several pieces of racist graffiti reportedly found inside two MTA buses.

Pictures posted on social media showed the racist messages targeting black people scrawled on the B-13 bus in Brooklyn.

Racist messages allegedly found on MTA bus in Brooklyn. (Credit: @progressiveact)

The MTA says the buses were immediately taken out of service.

In a statement, Gov. Cuomo said “this abhorrent language has no place in our state.”

He added that state police will assist in the investigation, “to hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

