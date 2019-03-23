



– It’s a rare sight that some travel internationally to see.

On Saturday night, the northern lights might be visible in our own back yard.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, says the northern lights could be visible from several states, including from upstate New York.

Scientists say the activity is expected due to a solar flare that erupted Wednesday.

The eruption caused NOAA to issue a moderate geostorm watch.

Some may have seen the northern lights last night around midnight.

It’s expected again tonight.