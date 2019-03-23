By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist

Weather Producer

The calendar may say late March, but we have a deep winter chill this morning! Temps for most are below freezing, and the gusty winds are driving the wind chills down into the teens for some! Expect bright skies through the day long with strong winds continuing. Highs will be in the upper 40s but it’ll feel like 30s.

Tomorrow will be the milder and nicer half of the weekend as temps will near 60 degrees! It’ll be a bright day for the most part but with some late day clouds creeping in.

Monday will start off the week with the chance for showers along with seasonably cool temps in the lower 50s. The rest of the forecast looks dry with temps warming back up to the upper 50s by the end of the week!