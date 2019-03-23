NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another huge Powerball jackpot is on the line and the winning numbers announced Saturday night could make someone more than half a billion dollars richer.

The winning combination for the $638 million prize is 24, 25, 52, 60, 66, and the Powerball is 5.

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing, making Saturday’s jackpot the seventh-largest Powerball prize in history.

To win you must overcome some powerful odds. The chances of getting all five number and the Powerball number correct are just over 292 million-to-one.