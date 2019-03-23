



Saturday is National Puppy Day!

CBS2 is celebrating these furry little companions and the joy they bring us not just today, but every day.

If you’re in the market for a new four-legged friend, Mike Monks sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to lend some helpful tips.

He’s the owner of “Camp Bow Wow” in Midland Park, New Jersey.

Monks says it’s important to start your new friend off in “neutral territory” at home.

He also recommends that your new dog learn to use a crate and cautions that potty training is going to take some time – so be patient.

Every pup also needs some time to get used to their new environment, the camp owner added.