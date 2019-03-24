



In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Daniel and Danielle.

Daniel is a beautiful, playful 2-year-old Husky. Daniel is very smart – maybe too smart – and quick to learn. Daniel needs a new owner, preferably with Husky experience, that has the time to play, exercise, and train with him.

Danielle is a little over a year old, terrier mix who weighs 13 pounds and is housebroken. Danielle came to New York City for adoption all the way from Brazil. She was very good in her carrier when she traveled here. Danielle is very funny, sweet, playful, and really enjoys her walks!

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update…

We are so happy that Breno was adopted! Breno was originally from Brazil and actually traveled here with Danielle. Now, his new home is in Brooklyn with Arjun and Jennifer and their daughter Sadie. Breno is so sweet and quiet. His new family appreciates his sensitive, empathetic nature and truly love him so much!

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.