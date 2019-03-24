



– The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues with a nail-biting, bracket-busting and bracket-boosting Sunday schedule.

Below you’ll find a full list of matchups, game times, and channels for the Sundya’s games. Every single game of the tournament will air live across CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV – plus there’s always the streaming option of NCAA March Madness Live with the ever so handy “boss button”.

All times are Eastern.

(10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee – 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

(9) Washington vs. (1) UNC – 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

(9) UCF vs. (1) Dukje – 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech – 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech – 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia – 7:45 p.m. (TRU)

