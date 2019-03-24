By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist

Weather Producer

We’re waking up to cold temps across the area, but by this afternoon, it’ll feel more like mid-April for many folks! Expect abundant sun through early afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, to low 60s in the warmest spots!

Clouds move in for the evening with our new work week starting off with a chance for light rain. It’ll be a little cooler with temps only in the low 50s, but still seasonable.

The rest of the week looks dry with chilly mid-week temps, followed by milder temps as we head into the weekend — mid-60s is not out of the question!