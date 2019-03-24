CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist

Weather Producer

We’re waking up to cold temps across the area, but by this afternoon, it’ll feel more like mid-April for many folks! Expect abundant sun through early afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, to low 60s in the warmest spots!

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds move in for the evening with our new work week starting off with a chance for light rain. It’ll be a little cooler with temps only in the low 50s, but still seasonable.

(Credit: CBS2)

The rest of the week looks dry with chilly mid-week temps, followed by milder temps as we head into the weekend — mid-60s is not out of the question!

