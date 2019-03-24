CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York Lottery, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one won big in Saturday night’s drawing, though two $1 million winning tickets were sold in the New York area.

The million dollar tickets were sold in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn and in Westchester.

The winning combination for the $638 million prize is 24, 25, 52, 60, 66,  and the Powerball is 5.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $750 million, making it the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday.

To win, you must overcome some powerful odds. The chances of getting all five number and the Powerball number correct are just over 292 million-to-one.

