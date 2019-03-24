NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A search is on for a man police say robbed a restaurant and left a 62-year-old manager tied up early on Friday before making off with cash.

Police say they got a call around 1 a.m. that an unidentified man had entered the side door of The Knickerbocker Grill on University Avenue, reports CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

They say the suspect approached the 62-year-old manager and showed him what looked like a gun.

Investigators say he tied the store manager up by his feet and wrists using tape before grabbing $8,000 in cash and taking off.

Surveillance camera caught a partial image of the suspect which police are using to ask for more information.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.