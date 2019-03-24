



– A week after she formally launched her presidential campaign, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held her first campaign rally with a gathering in New York City on Sunday.

The senator staged her event in front of one of President Donald Trump‘s signature New York properties.

In what her campaign is calling Gillibrand’s first major speech as a presidential candidate, the New York senator says in prepared remarks that the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan is “a shrine to greed, division and vanity.” The Associated Press obtained the prepared remarks.

Kirsten’s team here—follow along starting now for highlights from Kirsten’s official campaign kickoff rally in New York City! #BraveWins pic.twitter.com/1KppltBUms — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 24, 2019

Gillibrand is trying to position herself in the crowded field of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination. While some hopefuls have shied away from mentioning Trump, Gillibrand has not hesitated to do so.

“He demonizes the vulnerable and he punches down. He puts his name in bold on every building,” Gillibrand says in the prepared remarks. “He does all of this because he wants you to believe he is strong. He is not. Our president is a coward.”

Gillibrand’s speech comes as the nation awaits the key findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which has loomed over Trump’s presidency. Attorney General William Barr is preparing to release the investigation’s “principal findings” to Congress on Sunday.

Gillibrand has said that Mueller’s report should be made public quickly and that, regardless of what the report says, it’s clear that Trump has undermined American democracy.

She announced her creation of an exploratory committee on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in January. She reportedly spent more than a month traveling around the country to gauge support for a run.

She has been a vocal advocate for electing more women to office, as well as combating sexual assault and violence in politics and the military.

