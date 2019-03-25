CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:downed power lines, LIRR, Local TV, Long Island, transit mess

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Delays and cancellations have yet again caused a nightmare commute on the Long Island Railroad.

Service on the Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Port Jefferson, and Oyster Bay branches has been temporarily suspended due to a downed power line in Hicksville.

Chopper 10/55 was over the scene earlier Monday evening. LIRR said it would take several hours to remove the downed lines, then assess track and signal damage before restoring service.

(Credit: TV 10/55)

The railroad recommends riders use alternate routes, including the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk, and Port Washington branches to reach their stops.

LIRR tweeted just after 9:30 p.m. that service was slowing beginning to be restored in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s