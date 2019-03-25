HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Delays and cancellations have yet again caused a nightmare commute on the Long Island Railroad.

Service on the Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Port Jefferson, and Oyster Bay branches has been temporarily suspended due to a downed power line in Hicksville.

LIRR is experiencing scattered systemwide delays averaging 20 minutes with the exception of the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches which remain suspended between Mineola and Hicksville due to downed PSEGLI power lines. — LIRR (@LIRR) March 26, 2019

Chopper 10/55 was over the scene earlier Monday evening. LIRR said it would take several hours to remove the downed lines, then assess track and signal damage before restoring service.

The railroad recommends riders use alternate routes, including the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk, and Port Washington branches to reach their stops.

LIRR tweeted just after 9:30 p.m. that service was slowing beginning to be restored in the area.