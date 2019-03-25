



– The Alfred S. Faust Intermediate School was evacuated Monday morning due to a smoke condition, police said.

It happened at around 10:15 a.m. at the school, which is located at 100 Uhland Street in East Rutherford.

There was no immediate word on the source of the smoke.

All students evacuated from Alfred S. Faust Middle School as First Responders investigate “smoke condition” tune to @CBSNewYork at noon for more pic.twitter.com/ub5W4DYlHQ — Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) March 25, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency responders were on the scene.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.