EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Alfred S. Faust Intermediate School was evacuated Monday morning due to a smoke condition, police said.

The Alfred S. Faust school was evacuated due to a smoke condition on Mar. 25, 2019. (credit: CBS2)

It happened at around 10:15 a.m. at the school, which is located at 100 Uhland Street in East Rutherford.

There was no immediate word on the source of the smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency responders were on the scene.

