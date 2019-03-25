



– Six people were hurt in a crash in the Bronx Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened at 3 p.m. near the intersection of 163rd Street and Washington Avenue in the Morrisania section.

It all began when a car was pulled over for a traffic infraction. The vehicle took off, went through a red light and T-boned a car, police said. There were five people in the car that was hit. The vehicle that had been trying to elude police then struck a second car, injuring one person inside.

None of the injuries are said to be serious.

Three people ran off after the vehicle that tried to elude police stopped. One of the suspects allegedly tossed a gun. Two of them were arrested and the gun was recovered.

One suspect remains at large.