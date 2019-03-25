



— Word of the contents of the Mueller Report is sparking debate from our area’s federal lawmakers to New Yorkers from both parties protesting in front of Trump Tower.

There was praise for the president.

“He should be exonerated because there was no guilt, no crime. We believe in that,” Bayside resident Ilsun Kim told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Sunday night.

“I’m pleased with the results. I’m a patriot,” added Michael Ortiz of Washington Heights.

Others expressed disdain.

“There are many, many questions,” said Woodhaven resident Phil Campbell. “We still need to see the full Mueller Report.”

The letter Attorney General William Barr sent Congress on Sunday afternoon was welcome news for Republicans.

“I feel, personally, relieved,” Long Island Rep Peter King said.

King said he heard from the same witnesses as Mueller while on the Intelligence Committee.

“It’s hard to obstruct an investigation into a crime where there was no crime.” King said. “It was a waste of taxpayer money … $25 million, and not only that, it was damaging to the country.”

Democrats who have their eye on the White House, themselves, like New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, disagree.

Earlier Sunday, she tweeted in part, “The Mueller Report must be made public. Not just a letter from someone appointed by Trump to protect himself.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker echoed that sentiment, tweeting, “The American public deserves the full report and findings from the Mueller investigation immediately — not just the in-house summary from a Trump administration official.”

As for whether the report was productive, it depends on who you ask.

“There’s still indictments out of all this. We know people in Russia were interfering in the election. That’s a fact,” said East Village resident John Burke.

“The whole report, itself, was unethical. If there was a point to it I feel like he would get to a conclusion quicker,” Gramercy resident Ronel Sasouness added.

Democrats say Barr will be called on to testify about the report, but it’s not clear how soon.